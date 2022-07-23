NEWS 8 PHOTO

Dylan Schoenfeld, 9, of California, leaps over a fountain while cooling off with his brother Charlie, 5, while on vacation during a summer heat wave on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts. Dangerously-high temperatures on Thursday threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South as millions of Americans sought comfort from air-conditioners, fire hydrants, fountains and cooling centers. 

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa

BOSTON — Dangerously-high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach.

As some temperatures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), millions of Americans sought comfort by staying in the shade of homes or in air-conditioned offices, and cooled themselves in fountains, at beaches or in cooling centers.

