Sylvia Ray Crutcher, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on May 15, 2023, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Born in Smith County on May 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William Nelson Ray and Eva Lena Crosslin Ray.
Before retiring, she worked in several Lebanon restaurants as a waitress.
She was of the Church of God of Prophecy faith.
She was preceded in death by: two children, Sandra Crutcher, Hoyal Crutcher; three brothers; Jim Ray, Paul Ray, Robert Ray; and six sisters, Janie Warren, Evelyn Dies, Faye Bowman, Betty Jo Wilson, Duluth Bane and Edith Lee Mofield.
She is survived by: six children, Carol (Zander) Raines, Pamela Cox, Connie Crutcher, Randall Crutcher, Sam (Nancy) Crutcher, William Crutcher; two sisters, Sue Morgan, Judy Fisher; brother, George (Kathy) Ray; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Margaret Wilcox officiating. Interment was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Andy Raines, Chris Nixon, Dennis Hackett, Tyler Kemp, Pooh Crutcher and Allen Ferguson.
Visitation was held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
