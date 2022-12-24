Services for TaJea J. Gilliam, 25, will be held on Saturday at noon at Hamilton Chapel Church Family Life Center.
Family received friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents — Joyce Bender Crudup, Billy Ray Crudup and Cecelia Annette Gilliam.
Survivors include: her mother, Monica Crudup; father, Jesse Ray (Sheree) Gilliam II; one brother, Elias Patton; three sisters, Sacorra Patton, Jada (Gerik) Fitz, McKenzie Gilliam; grandfather, JesseRay Gilliam; devoted uncle, James B. Hockett III; devoted aunts, Tamaral Gilliam, Camila Beasley; special devoted aunts, Velda Walker, Sharon Shannon, Esther Hockett; devoted friends, Scotland Elie, Alejandra Trujillo, Jameshia Grimmett; cherished friend, Jeromie Owens; devoted great-aunts, Bonnie Gilliam, Wendell (Davinia) Bender, Dana Bender, Marion Bender, Leonard Bender, Deborah Saddler, Helen Janelle Robertson and Shirley Thompson; along with a host of great-aunts, cousins, close relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
