Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell (right) inducted Bucky Ford into the Tennessee Softball Hall of Fame.

Bucky Ford had a long and successful career in professional softball, and some of his fondest memories come from touring on a team that included pop music star Michael Bolton.

Ford was recently inducted into the Tennessee Softball Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Lebanon, and he was inducted by Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell. He began his career in softball while he attended Belmont University in the late 1970s and played until 2000.

