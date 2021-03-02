Takeaways, rebounds send Devilettes to 5-AAA semifinals

Lebanon’s girls fleeced Henry County at midcourt and cleared their misses off the glass in a 59-47 win in the opening round of the Region 5-AAA tournament last Saturday afternoon at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Led by Addie Grace Porter, the Devilette guards harassed the Lady Patriots like Central Park muggers, getting numerous steals and converting several into baskets. Henry County, which took the first 2-0 lead and trailed by just two points midway through the second quarter, shot reasonably well. But its misses were grabbed by Lebanon’s Avery Harris and Meioshe Mason.
Lebanon led 11-7 at the first-quarter break, 33-25 at halftime and 49-36 through three as the Devilettes improved to 25-4 going into last night’s home semifinal against Rossview. A win Monday night would lead to a home semifinal at 7 p.m. tomorrow and a sectional berth at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We got to hang our hats on rebounding,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We haven’t particularly shot the ball well the last couple of weeks since we came back (from the ice/snow storm which kept teams away from the gyms for a week). The other night, the rebounding advantage was 36-18 over Beech. I don’t know what it was tonight, but obviously we did a great job. You want to be physical in tournament time and you got to rebound the basketball. If you can limit kids to one shot and then take them out of their first and second options, you got a chance to be successful.”
Porter poured in 21 points, sinking all six of her free throws. Mason finished with 15 points while Terri Reynolds racked up 12, Harris four, Asia Barr three and Nylyia Rankins and Finley Tomlin two apiece.
Like most teams, Henry County didn’t have an answer for the 6-foot-3 Mason.
“We feel like she’s got a major advantage in there,” Barrett said of Mason. “She was doing a great job sealing, a great job catching and then she was going a little too quick (shooting). She just needed to slow down and calm down a little bit. When she did that in the second half, I think that’s what turned the tide there in the third quarter when we somewhat got control of the game.”
Henry County, which lost in Paris to Lebanon as the District 10 champion when the current seniors were freshman in 2018, stayed in the game by connecting for eight 3-pointers. Mary Raye Smith threw in 13 points, including a pair of 3s, while Averie O’Daniel dropped in three triples on her way to 12 as the Lady Patriots put the wraps on a 15-12 campaign.
Lady Hawks’ inaugural season grounded at Northwest
CLARKSVILLE — Green Hill’s inaugural season ended in a 64-44 setback at Northwest in a Region 5-AAA first-round game last Saturday afternoon.
Tamia Scott scored 24 points, knocking down all nine of her free throws, to lead the Lady Vikings. Kayla Howell hit three 3-pointers on her way to 19 points while Emiyan Cobb collected 14, 12 of which came on 14 trips to the foul line, as Northwest advanced to last night’s semifinals with a 24-2 record.
Sydnee Richetto exited a fabulous high school career with 26 points, including a pair of 3s and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, to lead the Lady Hawks. Aubrey Blankenship tossed in 12 points while Savannah Kirby finished with four and Ashlyn Riggs two as Green Hill finished its first season 14-11.
The Lady Vikings led 13-8 at the first-quarter break, 29-21 at halftime and 42-33 through three before closing out the Lady Hawks with a 22-11 fourth.
