HEART WALK PHOTO

(From left) Middle Tennessee American Heart Association Executive Director Annie Thornhill moderates a panel discussion with Dr. Ahmad Arham of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Heart Center, Joe Beretta Foundation Board President Lillian Beretta, and Dr. Christopher Menzel, who is the medical director of bariatric and metabolic surgery at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The American Heart Association (AHA) is partnering with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital to hold a Heart Walk in Lebanon next year.

In an announcement made at Cumberland University on Friday, representatives from the AHA and Vanderbilt Wilson County held a panel discussion and talked about how individuals can maintain a healthy heart and how to encourage others to do the same.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.