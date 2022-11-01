The American Heart Association (AHA) is partnering with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital to hold a Heart Walk in Lebanon next year.
In an announcement made at Cumberland University on Friday, representatives from the AHA and Vanderbilt Wilson County held a panel discussion and talked about how individuals can maintain a healthy heart and how to encourage others to do the same.
During the past couple of years, the pandemic has exacerbated unhealthy habits and deprioritized healthy ones.
“I’ve seen a lot of patients who come in and say, hey, I was doing well with certain things, activity, lifestyle, whatever, but that’s changed,” said Dr. Christopher P. Menzel, the medical director of bariatric and metabolic surgery for Vanderbilt Wilson County. “So since COVID, going to gyms, gym memberships have gone down, and same with group activity.”
Menzel pointed out that talking with people about their weight can be a sensitive topic but that it can be approached in nuanced terms.
“(Obesity) is generally thought to be a negative topic,” Menzel said. “If you bring it up as a health tie, not an aesthetic one, they may be more likely to listen. I don’t care how big somebody is. If they’re comfortable about their weight, I’m happy about that, but I’m not happy about the medical problems that develop afterward. If you want you to be happy in your life moving forward for other people, you can’t do that if you have debilitating heart disease.”
One of the panelists, Lillien Beretta, is the founder and board president of the Joe Beretta Foundation, named for her late husband. The organization provides aid for advanced heart failure patients, their caregivers, and families by providing emergency housing, emotional support, and crisis stability.
Beretta shared her story and how that advanced heart failure stole her husband’s quality of life.
Despite how challenging tough health conversations can be, Beretta said that watching a loved one suffer is far worse.
Middle Tennessee American Heart Association Executive Director Annie Thornhill indicated that heart disease and stroke are ravaging families as the first and third leading causes of death in Tennessee.
According to Thornhill, the Heart Walk is central to their efforts to reduce those impacts.
“The beauty of the walk is that it meets people where they are,” Thornhill said.
The Heart Walk will be held at the Nashville Superspeedway, located at 4847-F McCrary Road in Lebanon, on April 15.
