Mt. Juliet Police Department Officers Jacob Berti and Kyle Holtmeyer were honored for helping an injured Metro-Nashville Police officer at the Metro-Nashville Police Department’s annual awards ceremony on April 13.
“They were off duty,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Cpt. Tyler Chandler said. “I think they were headed to pick up a couch, and one needed help. While they were driving, they saw this crash take place.”
Metro Nashville Police Officer Samuel Sundra was parked on the shoulder of I-440 in February of 2022 when a pick-up truck slammed into the back of the vehicle.
“They immediately stopped to help,” Chandler said. “The officer was unconscious inside. They stayed with him and rendered aid until medics arrived to help.”
At first, Berti and Holtmeyer didn’t realize that it was a Metro-Nashville officer involved in the wreck.
“When I first saw the wreck I noticed how bad the damage was,” Holtmeyer said. “At first the only thing I thought was that it was a bad wreck. Then, I realized one of the cars involved was a Metro Nashville police car, and there were no other first-responders around checking on injuries. That is when officer Berti and I realized we needed to stop and check for injuries.”
That’s when Holtmeyer called 911.
“I assisted the officer by calling 911 to confirm that EMS and MNPD was aware and coming,” Holtmeyer said. “I also attempted to get the injured officer to respond to me verbally, and when he didn’t, I asked him to squeeze my hand, which he did.”
While Holtmeyer worked to get Sundra to respond, Berti was putting pressure on his injury.
“I was able to stabilize the officer’s neck and hold pressure to a wound on the back of his head while waiting for additional resources,” Berti said.
Afterwards, Berti and Holtmeyer were told that Sundra was going to be alright.
“It was a scary couple of hours after the incident, because I knew how serious the injuries could have been,” Berti said. “We received word later in the day that the officer was in stable condition. I felt relieved and thankful that the officer would be okay.”
Holtmeyer was also relieved when Metro police reached out.
“MNPD reached out to us quickly afterwards and informed us that the officer was stable and recovering, which I really appreciated, because while on scene, we were uncertain of how severe the injuries were,” Holtmeyer said.
For Holtmeyer, the most memorable part of the experience was the raw feeling of approaching the vehicle and seeing Sundra injured.
“I have responded to many serious injury crashes, but when you are looking at a police officer in uniform, it makes you realize how easily it could have been me or a really close friend of mine,” Holtmeyer said. “It also was a reminder of the dangers that come with the job. The officer was sitting stationary with his emergency lights activated to try to keep traffic from hitting utility workers ahead, and it could have cost him his life.”
When Metro was made aware of Berti and Holtmeyer’s actions that day, the department wanted to make sure they were honored.
“Metro Nashville Police were made aware of this and made the special commendation award for them to ensure they were recognized for helping out,” Chandler said. “They thought their selfless service was worth the honor, and they wanted to be sure that they were recognized.”
Berti and Holtmeyer were able to see Sundra again as they received the award.
“I think the most memorable part of the experience for me was being able to shake officer Sundra’s hand, talk to him, and see that he has made a full recovery and is doing so well after such a traumatic event,” Berti said.
An officer being recognized by another law enforcement agency isn’t a common occurrence.
“It’s pretty rare, but I think these circumstances were pretty rare as well,” Chandler said. “I think everyone’s grateful that they were in the right spot at the right time when it happened. It all came together for the better of Officer Sundra, the Metro officer that was injured. I think he’s lucky that those two officers were right there and ready to help.”
Holtmeyer didn’t do what he did to be rewarded. He just acted.
“It was a rewarding experience being invited to Metro Nashville Police Department’s award ceremony, but I did not help the officer in hopes of being honored or awarded,” Holtmeyer said. “I did what any other police officer would have done if put in that situation. Law enforcement views each other as family members, so even though I had never met the injured officer before, he was a brother to me. I really enjoyed being able to meet him and talk to him after the ceremony.”
Berti added, “I am grateful to the Metro Nashville Police Department for recognizing our part in the incident. However, I feel that any law enforcement officer driving by would have done the same. To me, it doesn’t matter which department you are from. We are all brothers and sisters in our profession, and I know that if I needed help, a fellow officer would have done the same for me.”
MJPD Police Chief James Hambrick also commended the officers’ actions.
“On or off-duty, Mt. Juliet’s police officers are here to serve others,” Hambrick conveyed in a press release. “Our department is grateful for the collective, amazing work of our police officers. I am especially grateful Officers Berti and Holtmeyer were in the right spot at the right time and rendered care to Officer Sundra. Thank goodness Sundra fully recovered and is back to work serving the Nashville community. Much appreciation to Nashville Police Chief John Drake for taking the time today and recognizing Officer Berti and Holtmeyer for their actions.”
