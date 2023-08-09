Paul Corder Speaking

Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said that one of the reasons that Lebanon will be conducting its own special census involves the cost proposed by the United States Census Bureau and an approaching March 1 deadline.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

When it comes to conducting a special census, the city of Lebanon is taking things into its own hands.

“The goal is to start early in September,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “We’ll just start by sending out letters and finding all the ways that we can to reach out to people. We’re going to do an online piece, so you’ll be able to fill it out online. We’re gonna send out mailers that’ll have an online option and return mail option.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.