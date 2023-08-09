When it comes to conducting a special census, the city of Lebanon is taking things into its own hands.
“The goal is to start early in September,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “We’ll just start by sending out letters and finding all the ways that we can to reach out to people. We’re going to do an online piece, so you’ll be able to fill it out online. We’re gonna send out mailers that’ll have an online option and return mail option.”
Lebanon began to consider conducting a special census after seeing the numbers of the 2020 census done by the United States Census Bureau.
“We’re going to count everybody in the city,” Corder said. “We think that the census was a little bit low when they counted us in 2020. We’ve also grown.”
Lebanon’s population as of the 2020 census was counted at 38,431.
“They’re (the census bureau) estimating as of July 2022 that we have 44,163,” Corder said. “That gives us close to 6,000 (more) people just with that count.”
It’s estimated that the city receives $160 in funding per resident.
“If we do a special census and it gets certified, the state will recognize that (census) and add those extra people to our distribution of money. That means we have to count everybody, and everybody has to participate.”
Residents will be asked for the first and last name of everyone living in their dwelling.
“We think that with the estimates from the census and with the growth that we’ve been having, we’re hoping to get close to $1 million,” Corder said. “This is an annual distribution. Every year, we’ll get this distribution until the next census.”
When Lebanon reached out to the U.S. Census Bureau, the cost of carrying out a special census was quoted as approximately $884,987.
“We knew that we were one of the faster-growing places, and we were in fact growing fast enough that we needed to consider doing a special census,” Corder said. “We reached out to the U.S. Census Bureau and got an estimate from them for if the U.S. Census were to do it for us how much that would cost. We applied to have them give us this estimate, and we didn’t go with the (U.S. Census Bureau doing) the census.”
The exact cost of Lebanon conducting it’s own special census won’t be known until it receives a quote for the verification process.
While the proposed cost of the U.S. Census Bureau was one reason that Lebanon decided to conduct its own census, another reason that the city took matters into its own hands is because the bureau couldn’t guarantee that the census would be completed before the March 1 deadline.
“We have to tell the state that we’re going to do (the census) by Jan. 1, and then, we have to be done by March 1,” Corder said. “We’re going to start a lot earlier than that. Then, we have to get (the special census) verified.”
To get the census verified, a local development district will have to come in and look at Lebanon’s census count.
“They look at 10% of the people we counted, contact them, and they verify that our census was accurate,” Corder said. “They don’t want to see more than a 5% error rate. That’s how it gets verified.”
