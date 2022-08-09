A woman with ties to Mt. Juliet recently obtained a degree from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in songwriting and performance. She credits time in Mt. Juliet for inspiring her musical ambitions.
Janessa Juarez attended Mt. Juliet High and played upright bass in the orchestra before transferring to the Nashville School for the Arts. Her parents operate the Rock Zone School of Music in Mt. Juliet.
Despite her musical background, gaining acceptance to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts was an uphill battle. Only one out of every 20 applicants is accepted.
“I applied when I was 17, and it was basically the only school I applied to,” Juarez said. “I just went for it. I auditioned in April 2019.”
The significant change didn’t shock the 17-year-old’s system. Juarez had moved many times in her life and even visited Liverpool before attending school there.
However, living independently for the first time took a minor adjustment period.
“Also, there are different words that mean the same thing over here than in the U.S.,” Juarez said. “Elevator is lift. Trunk is boot, and then, (it was) just getting used to the Scouse accent.”
The Scouse accent is a regional dialect spoken mainly by Liverpoolians.
Juarez’s coursework at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts introduced and familiarized her with the industry.
“I took a music professional class to help me figure out what projects I wanted to do while I was at LIPA,” Juarez said. “That included planning out the logistics of how to achieve a goal. For example, if I wanted to perform a gig, the logistics side of it, what do you need to do in order to get there?”
Juarez also got to work one-on-one with several mentors from the music industry.
“My first year, there were a bunch of classes,” Juarez said. “We did rhythm awareness, where we played bongos. That was really fun. There was oral awareness, which is music theory, and musicianship skills where you play in a band and learn covers together.”
Her musical journey has taken her across the pond, but she indicated that she would always be endeared to Mt. Juliet.
“I started performing when I was in Mt. Juliet with the Rock Zone School of Music,” Juarez said. “We went to different venues and did covers. We performed at Hard Rock and BB Kings in Nashville. That was the start of it.”
From learning covers to now being able to perform her music and play with other people, Juarez said that her studies have helped advance her abilities tremendously.
“To be able to get on stage and be prepared for everything between the lighting and the sound, and talking to a crowd (takes time),” Juarez said. “Just being able to communicate with the band members on the stage while you’re performing is the biggest thing I have learned. When you’re playing original music, there is a lot that can go wrong. You have to convince other people your song is good as well, even though they don’t know it.”
Now that she is out, she’s turning her attention to making music.
“I’m currently in the process of mixing four songs that will eventually be EPs,” Juarez said. “Later this year, I will release my first single. I am really excited about that. I am continuing performing in Liverpool, but I want to perform in Manchester as well.”
When Juarez officially graduated, she shared a stage with a famous Liverpoolian, Paul McCartney. McCartney has a connection to Wilson County. Along with Wings members, McCartney stayed in Wilson County for several weeks in 1974.
Will Juarez have a Beatles-esque career? Only the future can tell.
