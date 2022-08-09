A woman with ties to Mt. Juliet recently obtained a degree from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in songwriting and performance. She credits time in Mt. Juliet for inspiring her musical ambitions.

Janessa Juarez attended Mt. Juliet High and played upright bass in the orchestra before transferring to the Nashville School for the Arts. Her parents operate the Rock Zone School of Music in Mt. Juliet.

