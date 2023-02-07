Despite the chill in the air on Saturday morning, a record number of people lined up at the side of the outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon and psyched themselves up for a signal to be given.
Then, all together, they jumped.
The splashes of people hitting freezing-cold water weren’t just a fun part of a Saturday morning. Every splash represented someone who donated money to help raise funds for the Special Olympics before they leapt into the water.
The polar plunge has been a popular fundraising event for the organization since before George Walker became the Special Olympics Area 27 Director in 2019. This year’s event raised the most money it ever has, resulting in more than $11,000.
Before taking the plunge, each plunger paid a $10 registration deposit and was also required to raise an additional $40 before the event. In return, each participant received an official T-shirt and a frigid dip into the early February waters.
“We’re self-funding, meaning that everything that we purchase, all of the events that we send our athletes to, anything that our athletes do, we have to raise 100% of the money,” Walker said. “I think it’s just individuals wanting to help out individuals with special needs.”
Since Walker first began volunteering as director, the event has grown significantly. Polar plunges, like the one held at the Jimmy Floyd Center, happen all across Tennessee to benefit the Special Olympics, and they are a nationwide trend for fundraising efforts.
“We always have it about this time of year,” Walker said. “If it’s cold, if it’s raining, whatever the case may be, we still have the event. We have some (people) who jump totally into the pool. We have some that wade in. It really depends on themselves. There’s really no requirements as far as how much of your body has to go in.”
As people who participate in the event do their own thing when it comes to entering the pool, some even dress up in costumes as well.
For example, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has dressed up as Uncle Sam several times and waded into the frigid water.
“My favorite part is just to see the special needs athletes being involved,” Walker said. “To me this community in Wilson County is very acceptive of individuals with special needs. I just love working with the athletes and knowing that they appreciate what we’re doing. They may not tell you verbally, but you can tell by their reactions that they appreciate what you’re doing, especially when they’re involved in any type of athletic event.”
