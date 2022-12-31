Taking a trek out on to the trails of Tennessee State Parks is a hobby that many of the state’s residents have spent a lifetime enjoying.
As 2023 begins, state parks will host First Day Hikes, a way for people to start their year out in nature.
Cedars of Lebanon Park Ranger Jesse Germeraad will lead this year’s hike down the park’s new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant trail so that everyone can enjoy New Year’s Day outdoors.
“It ranges across the state as far as what people do,” Germeraad said. “Some of them start as a midnight hike, or a New Years Eve hike, and it ends after midnight and some of them are short walks.”
The First Day Hikes are a part of the five annual signature hikes put on Tennessee State Parks, which are free to the public.
“It’s a chance for people to get out and be active for a little bit and see our park’s nature,” Germeraad said. “For us, it’ll be a bit of a leisure walk down a paved path. If there’s anybody that has any mobility issues, requires smooth surfaces to walk, on or has a wheelchair, this will be a perfect opportunity for that trail to be used that way.”
During the hike, Germeraad will talk with park guests about history and the nature that they see along the trail.
“I’ve interacted with several people in my time here that have lived in the area, lived in Lebanon, lived in Mt. Juliet, that have never even walked into this park,” Germeraad said. “Some have never been here. Some have been here for maybe a wedding or a family reunion but never done anything with the trails. This is the time to discover what trail resources we have here.”
Germeraad likes the first day hikes, because the social media marketing brings in new people to experience the state parks.
“”It’s a chance to be renewed in the new year, and regardless if you have a new year’s resolution or not, it’s a chance to get out,” Germeraad said. “We’re very fortunate in Tennessee. We have a lot of parks — state, local and federal. It’s cool to be able to get somewhere that’s 30 minutes away from your house and be able to go hike.”
Karl and Cathy Henn of Manchester have hiked since they were teenagers. Now retired, they’ve hiked every trail in the Smoky Mountains and continue to get out in nature.
“We just like to explore stuff and being in the outdoors,” Cathy said. “We like being outside in the trees and seeing the animals.”
The Henns hike wherever and whenever they can. To them, hiking is more than just a hobby. It’s their way of life.
“We just love hiking,” Karl Henn said. “It’s what we do.”
