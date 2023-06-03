Wilson County Schools requested funds for a 5% pay increase for its employees in the needs assessment given to the Wilson County Budget Committee, which sparked discussion amongst the budget committee on Tuesday night.
The Wilson County School Commission will be voting on the budget on June 19.
“I very much appreciate our director of schools and school board for what they have done concerning their employees, (both) certified and non-certified,” Wilson County Budget Committee Chairman Wendell Marlowe said. “They obviously have worked very hard to utilize the funds that they have to improve the pay for all of their employees.”
Wilson County Education Association President James Peach addressed the commission regarding pay increases.
“Everybody is in a hiring crunch these days and comparing our pay to other counties,” Peach said. “All of that’s true. I also want to point out that we’re not just competing against other counties in the same domains. In the other counties’ situation, I can say that we lost an engineering teacher in the middle of the year at Mt. Juliet High School to an elementary school position in Metro for I think a $12,000-15,000 increase.”
The county commission has been investing in the school system in the last decade.
“I love education,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “That’s my background. I will say that, if you look at the county commissions over the past seven or eight years, they have invested in our school systems.”
The commission had given the schools more than just growth money.
“We always grant (the schools) their growth money,” Hutto said. “In the last two or three years, (the commission) has given more than that. You gave them raises and paid for their debt service. I know we want to do all we can, but this group drove the sales tax three years ago.”
Wilson County Schools put five different totals on its needs list to give the commission a range of pay-increase options.
“The Wilson County School System, on their needs, put down for us five different totals for possible pay raises, ranging from 1% to 5%,” Marlowe said. “The 5% will cost a little over $4.4 million. If you put it in the form of a tax increase, it would be a 6.5-cent tax increase.”
