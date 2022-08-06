A funeral service for Tammy Mann Dillon will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Todd Elliott officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Dillon, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022.
Born on July 5, 1960, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James and Sadie Barry Mann.
She was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School and also a graduate of Volunteer State Community College.
She retired from the R. C. Owen Tobacco Company.
She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband of 44 years, Danny Dillon; four sons, Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon, Jason (Annie) Dillon, Adam (Ashley) Dillon, Miles (Katie) Dillon; eight grandchildren, Layla, Bella, Morgan, Keaton, John, Rylee, Kennedy, Tucker; four sisters, Sharon (Tommy) Skeen, Debbie Darsinos, Jamie Marler, Marsha Mann; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are: (co-workers at R.C. Owen Company) Bryson Alexander, Ben Rogers, Randy Fulkerson, Chuck Neely, Gene Roberts, Chris Bates and Bobby Seay.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (by visiting online at www.ofsds.org)
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
