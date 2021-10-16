The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson County Business & Education Coalition is presenting the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday evening from 5:30 until 8 on the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust.
The event is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars and the Wilson Books from Birth program.
Proceeds from the Taste of Wilson have resulted in more than 600 teacher grants $251,000 being awarded.
Attendees can sample presentations from more than 40 vendors, ranging from food to items from local boutiques.
With Mac Griffin serving as the emcee, the event will include a battle of the mascots dance-off and the annual grill-off challenge.
The grill-off challenge will include Wilson County Mayor Randal Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Director of Schools Scott Benson and Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell.
There will a pie-eating contest, art buses provided by Wilson County Schools and the LSSD, displays, and the Double Take Bank will perform.
There will also be a kid valley that will include a balloon man, petting zoo, crafts and face-painting.
The culinary challenge — which will be emceed by Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker — will be held for the third year, with the culinary students from Lebanon High and Wilson Central High facing off. Former Tennessee Titan Blaine Bishop, News Channel 5 anchor Nick Beres and community food enthusiast Brad Major will decide the winner and the school spirit award.
Admission for individuals age 12 and older is $25, $15 for teachers, $8 for children age 6-11, and free for kids age 5 and younger. VIP tickets are available for $35 as well.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.