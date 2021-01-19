Taylor’s baseline baskets lift Lady ‘Cats past MJ

GLADEVILLE — The records may be un-Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central-like. But last Friday’s game between the West Wilson rivals wasn’t much different from yesteryear’s battles when the two programs were among the best in the state.
Jada Taylor’s third baseline jumper of the final 2:10, broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left, lifting the host Lady Wildcats to a 51-49 victory.
“When it comes down to a Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central game, it doesn’t matter,” Wilson Central coach Erica Wilson said of the teams’ combined two victories coming into the contest. “It’s a Friday night, people are excited and they went out there and both teams played their hearts out tonight.”
The Lady Bears used their speed to attack the basket and build a 36-29 lead late in the third quarter. But Central responded with the next eight points to go up 37-36 on a 15-footer by Jamey Ricketts.
The teams went back and forth down the stretch with the Lady Bears building a 45-42 lead on a runner by Kaitlyn Bertram.
But Taylor found the same spot on the baseline for her only three baskets, each breaking a tie, as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 2-8 for the season and 2-5 in District 9-AAA.
The first half was also back and forth as the Lady Bears built a 10-6 lead at the first-quarter break. Wilson Central rallied before a coast-to-coast layup in the final minute by former Lady Wildcat Jakoria Woods put Mt. Juliet in front 17-16 going into halftime.
A putback by Lillian Crutchfield swung the lead back to Wilson Central 18-17 before Dymond Howard hit a couple of running one-handers and Woods took the ball the distance for a couple of transition layups to open the seven-point lead.
“We had talked before the game about securing the rebound and getting the ball down the floor because we felt we could beat them down the floor and get some easy baskets,” Mt. Juliet coach Jennifer Wilson said. “We stretched it to seven and they called a timeout and we went through one of the only dry spells we went through the entire ballgame.”
But Kristen Smith connected on one of her four three-pointers, including three in the second half, to bring Central to within 36-34 going into the fourth.
Forward Campbell Strange was a model of consistency for the Lady Wildcats with 18 points while Smith sank 11 of her 14 after halftime. Crutchfield scored seven points, Taylor six, Cloe Smith four and Ricketts as Central overcame the absence of senior forward Sydney Dalton, who the team learned roughly an hour before tipoff would be unavailable for the contest.
“It did hurt us with a senior, Sydney Dalton, sitting tonight and being told an hour before the game someone else was going to have to step up,” Erica Wilson said. “We had Campbell out there with a lot of freshmen tonight and for her to be able to lead those girls and to give them the confidence to go out there and hit some shots in a big game. A rivalry game it was great to see.”
Woods led the Lady Bears with 21 points on her return to her former home court while Howard had 13, Addie Kendall 13 and Bertram and Jada Coleman two apiece as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-12, 1-7.
Wilson Central will face another rival tonight when the Lady Wildcats travel to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court to take on district-leading Lebanon. Mt. Juliet will travel to Portland at the same time.
Devilettes fall to Stone Memorial after downing Gallatin
In a battle of two of the remaining four teams from last year’s unfinished state tournament, Stone Memorial’s girls beat host Lebanon 57-44 last Saturday in the Sonic Shootout at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
But in a more important game the night before, the Devilettes put themselves on the fast track to the District 9-AAA top seed with a 54-39 thumping of host Gallatin in Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Stone Memorial led 17-14 following the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 42-36 through three periods as the Lady Panthers moved to 14-1 for the season.
Tessa Miller poured in 22 points and blocked four shots, grabbed six rebounds and passed for seven assists for Stone Memorial.
Terri Reynolds led Lebanon with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Addie Porter put in 10 while Asia Barr scored six on a couple of triples, Finley Tomlin and Avery Harris five each and Meioshe Mason four as the Devilettes fell to 14-3 going into tonight’s 6 p.m. home district game against Wilson Central.
At Gallatin, Lebanon led 15-7 following the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 39-25 through three as the Devilettes moved to 9-0 in district play and a two-game lead over the second-place Lady Wave.
Porter popped in a pair of threes to lead four Devilettes in double figures with 15 points to go with eight assists and four deflections. Mason totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds while Reynolds and Barr each added 11 points. Tomlin tossed in a three and Harris two.
Jeremia Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 13 points.
Lady Tigers take down Smith County
CARTHAGE — Watertown returned to action last Friday night and emerged with a 53-47 win at Smith County.
Emma Christensen scored 16 points and Brittni Allison 14 to lead the Lady Tigers, who improved to 14-2 for the season and 3-2 in District 8-AA. Daejah Maklary notched nine points, Morgan Bain six, Gwen Franklin five and Alie Tunks three.
Watertown is scheduled to make the long journey to Jamestown tonight for a 6 o’clock tipoff at York Institute.
