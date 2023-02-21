The Tennessee Ccllege of Applied Technology in Hartsville celebrated SkillsUSA Week, along with chapters across the country in promoting career technical education, from Feb. 6-10.
Chapters were involved in activities to honor their community supporters, local businesses, industry professionals, and school administrators. Each day had a particular theme to inspire students to improve their personal, workplace and technical skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.