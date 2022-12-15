A Surface Transportation Block Grant will allow the city to soon resurface Castle Heights, Franklin Road and Crowell Lane in Lebanon.
Construction on the project is anticipated to begin sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.
A contract originally approved by the Lebanon City Council in 2018 was amended alongside the 2022-2023 budget last Thursday. The resurfacing will go from North Castle Heights Avenue to West Main Street and also to West Baddour Parkway. It will also take place on Crowell Lane from Leeville Pike to Hickory Ridge, and it will also take place on Franklin Road from South Maple Street to Lebanon Municipal Airport.
“These TDOT projects take a while to go through, because we have to follow their rules and regulations to make sure that the city can be reimbursed,” Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said. “The way that they work is we pay the bills, and then, we submit for reimbursement through TDOT.”
The average time that a project takes to get through construction while following TDOT grant guidelines is three to five years.
Out of the three roads being resurfaced during the project, Santana said that Franklin Road was the most in need.
“If you go out there and drive from South Maple out to the airport, it’s kind of rough,” Santana said. “It needs to be paved, and it needs to be restriped. This is going to take of that with less city funds that it would normally cost us. Same thing for the other two ... they’re just not in quite as bad of shape as Franklin Road is.”
There will be 80% of the project paid for by the TDOT grant, and 20% will be paid for with the city’s money.
“We’re always looking for other funds,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “This is an example of us being able to get funds from other sources to be able to provide services to improve our infrastructure.”
