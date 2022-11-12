Halloween is over … or to put another way, it’s now officially Christmas.

How do I know? Because as we were driving home on Halloween night, I almost drove into a ditch twisting my neck to look at the lone homeowner on Highway 70, that had already placed their lit Christmas tree in their front window for all the world to see.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

