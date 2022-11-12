Halloween is over … or to put another way, it’s now officially Christmas.
How do I know? Because as we were driving home on Halloween night, I almost drove into a ditch twisting my neck to look at the lone homeowner on Highway 70, that had already placed their lit Christmas tree in their front window for all the world to see.
Now, that’s confidence. Props to you ma’am.
And as we know, it just takes one brave soul to lead the way.
Everyone in town must have seen the same tree that I did, because within days, friends were posting photos of their Christmas trees on Facebook.
Now, most people were posting with a hint of “this may be wrong, but oh, it feels so right.” But regardless, trees are up. And I, for one, am Team Christmas all the way.
With the kids away and plans to travel for Thanksgiving, I’ve put a few random pumpkins on the mantels, lit my pumpkin spice candle and enjoyed a cup or two of pumpkin-laced coffee. But as far as I’m concerned, that’s good enough.
After the last few years, I don’t have the energy to hunt down my pilgrim placemats nor build a pillar of pumpkins on the front porch.
Instead, I’m ready for something a little more soothing. Cue the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas music now.
Thankfully, I work with many like-minded people who’ve already started wearing Christmas sweaters, strung lights on their desks and are officially playing Christmas music in our front lobby.
That it is ... if you are Team Christmas. If you are Team Thanksgiving, well, this may not be your year.
My husband claims to be Team Thanksgiving, but that’s a lie. He just isn’t “Team Get the Christmas Stuff out of the Attic.”
“No, I’m not getting the trees down,” he says. “It’s not even close to Thanksgiving. First you do the turkey. Then, you do Christmas. That’s just how it works.”
That’s how he tries to argue as if he were ever Team Thanksgiving.
“A turkey isn’t soothing,” I say. “You can’t light up a turkey, and there is no music for Thanksgiving. We just went through a world-wide pandemic, and the whole world just wants to sit under a blanket, watch Hallmark Christmas movies and forget the last three years ever happened. I’m getting that tree down whether you help me or not.”
I am Team Christmas on steroids this year.
“Have at it,” he says. “I’m watching college football, which is another sign it’s not Christmas.”
He hollers that to me as I start wading through the attic.
Six hours later, and I’m sipping hot chocolate, looking at my first Christmas tree of the season.
Team Didn’t Help Me walks in, and I grab the remote to turn the music on. My Christmas lights turn on, and off to “Feliz Navidad,” and I love every stinking minute of it.
“You are not well,” he comments.
I respond, “Yeah, I know.”
It’s probably going to be the battle of the teams right up until we return from turkey day, but then Team Excuses is going to have no choice but to start stringing up those outside lights.
And Team Christmas can’t wait.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
