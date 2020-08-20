Teams wade into football season COVID-style

Week 1 games
FRIDAY
Gallatin at LEBANON
WILSON CENTRAL at Springfield
WATERTOWN at Gordonsville
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Trousdale County, 7:30 p.m.
Stewarts Creek at MT. JULIET
Goodpasture at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
