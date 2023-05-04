Ted E. Williams, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on April 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Ted E. Williams, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on April 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born in Davidson County on July 15, 1950, he was the son of the late Carl and Roberta Paris Williams.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He retired from Specialty Converting Services and attended Berea Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Williams, and his niece, Christy Williams.
He is survived by: his wife of 29 years, Carmen Bates Williams; two step-children, Lisa (Daryl) Bennett, J. Douglas (Rebecca) Raines; five step-grandchildren, Michael Bennett, Sarah Bennett, Chloe Raines, Bryson Raines, Landon Raines; four brothers, Bobby (Vicki) Williams, Ricky (Ida) Williams, Randy (Kathie) Williams, Al Williams; and four sisters-in-law, Faye (David) Williams, Pat Foster Carmack, Pamela (Gerald) Chastain, and Teresa Wallace.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Donnie Bain and Mike Flanagan officiating. Interment will be held at Conatser Cemetery.
Pallberearers are Bryson Raines, Landon Raines, Douglas Raines, Jerry Mullinax, Derrick Foster and Scrappy Williams.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
