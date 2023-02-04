Teddy Royce Aulds, 76, of Lebanon, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 31, 2023.
Ted was born in Farmerville, Louisiana, attended Farmerville High School, and joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving a member of the 465th Bomb Wing Strategic Air Command.
He was employed by West Building Materials in Atlanta and was transferred as a store manager in 1973 to Lebanon, which became his home.
In 1981 Ted and his partners purchased Fakes & Hooker, Inc., a building materials company.
After his retirement, he continued to visit Fakes & Hooker regularly, which permitted him to share lots of stories — true and exaggerated — with employees and lots of contractors.
Many of his retirement days were filled with golf, fishing, eating out with several special friends, and spending time making memories with his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church, where he served several terms as the chairman of the administrative board and several terms as the chairman of the trustees.
He also served as president of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and as a Wilson County Commissioner.
Ted is survived by: four children, Ryan Patrick Aulds (Melissa), Kristen Marie Aulds (Rory McHale), Cayenne Pepper Aulds, Ginger Raye Aulds; grandchildren, Dalton, Cameron, Gabby, Jules, Griffin, Fenton, Liberty, Onora; sister, Martha Aulds Cater of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Connie Roberts Aulds of Coppell, Texas; brother-in-law, Paul Draper of Bossier City, Louisiana; along with his sweet nieces.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Alton A. and Jettie Farrar Aulds; his very special sister, Sue Aulds Draper; and his wonderful brother, Joe Henry Aulds.
A celebration of life service will be officiated by Lance Brown on Feb. 11 in the Bryant Chapel at Lebanon First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with the service following at 1 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Don “Howdy” Roberson, David Petty, Larry Oakley, J.D. Powell, and Ed Daniels.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Nashville VA Medical Center, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, the Pavilion, and Alive Hospice for the care they have given Ted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for the pediatric cancer program by mailing those to VUMC Office of Development, P.O. Box 290369, 525 Royal Pkwy., Nashville, Tennessee, 37229-0369.
