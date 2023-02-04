Teddy Royce Aulds

Teddy Royce Aulds, 76, of Lebanon, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 31, 2023.

Ted was born in Farmerville, Louisiana, attended Farmerville High School, and joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving a member of the 465th Bomb Wing Strategic Air Command.

