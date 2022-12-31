Three 15-year-olds were taken into police custody after burglarizing vehicles in Mt. Juliet.

The suspects came into Mt. Juliet in a black Honda Ridgeline stolen out of Nashville and burglarized a total of 19 vehicles after entering the city. All three individuals remain in secure custody.

