A Texas man who came to Lebanon to work the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair was hospitalized following an altercation on Tuesday morning.

Daniel Brown, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, responded to an ad for temporary employment from an independent contractor at the fair. He made the 900-mile trip from Texas to Middle Tennessee and began the term of his employment.

