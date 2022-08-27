A Texas man who came to Lebanon to work the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair was hospitalized following an altercation on Tuesday morning.
Daniel Brown, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, responded to an ad for temporary employment from an independent contractor at the fair. He made the 900-mile trip from Texas to Middle Tennessee and began the term of his employment.
Brown worked as a cook and a vendor while at the fair. He also helped set up for the fair. According to Brown, he was supposed to be paid $1,650 for the length of his contract. He indicated that he was not paid the agreed-upon amount for his services. When he tried to address the discrepancy, he claimed he was jumped by multiple people, who left him bloodied and requiring hospitalization.
Brown said that he attempted to discuss the matter with his contracted employer, Nick Kolozsy, shortly before the incident occurred. It is around this time that accounts of the incident begin to diverge.
According to Brown, he was dissatisfied with the amount of money that Kolozsy gave him. However, Kolozsy’s account indicated that Brown was reprimanded for complaints against him from fellow employees and was being terminated from his position.
Kolozsy declined a request for comment from the Democrat, but a report filed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office includes Kolozsy’s accounting of the incident. Kolozsy told Sgt. Chris Brandenburg that he “decided Brown would be paid for his work and no longer allowed to work for the amusement staff.”
According to Kolozsy, he paid Brown for the time he had worked and then directed him to leave.
Brown acknowledged that Kolozsy tried to pay him $394 but that it was significantly less than the sum he had previously agreed to be paid.
In the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office report, Kolozsy indicated that Brown “became aggressive with several workers present and began to make threats towards them about his pay.”
Kolozsy also stated that Brown had a backpack and “made gestures about an unknown object concealed as he made threats.”
At that time, Kolozsy mentioned that Brown became combative as security arrived and attempted to strike and chase several people.
Brown called this characterization of the incident inaccurate. He said that he never threw a punch, and although he was upset about the pay, he did not threaten or attempt to hit anybody.
At that point, Brown said that he was punched by multiple people, including one man who was using brass knuckles. He said that another person hit him with a walkie-talkie.
The incident resulted in Brown’s hospitalization at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Brown did have a laceration on his nose and upper lip when the deputy saw him the following day.
A security guard on site, Kizer Hensley, did not see the lead-up to the altercation but did see Brown sustain the punch.
“From my point of view, I saw Mr. Brown get hit,” Hensley said.
Hensley was warned about Brown by other workers at the fair. He indicated on Wednesday that he received information regarding Brown that involved his termination and that he was informed that Brown had been asked to leave the property through the gate where Hensley was stationed.
“When I did end up seeing the altercation between him getting hit, I only saw (Brown) get hit,” Hensley said. “I saw him get in the face, but I never saw him throw a punch. I never saw him throw a punch until after the fact. It was not even directly after he got hit that he started throwing punches.”
An employee with Wilson County Promotions, Christopher Andrews, provided a statement on Wednesday.
“This unfortunate incident happened outside of fair hours between a contracted vendor and their employee,” Andrews said. “Both parties involved have different accounts of the event, and unfortunately, there is no more information we can provide.”
No charges have been filed against either party in the matter. Brown’s employment at the fair was terminated. He is still in Lebanon but plans to return to Texas after this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.