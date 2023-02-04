NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Legislature on Tuesday advanced a handful of proposals that would ban “gender-affirming” care for transgender youth and severely limit where drag shows can take place.

The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are introducing dozens of restrictions targeting LGBTQ people, even as critics warn that such proposals are discriminatory and harmful.

