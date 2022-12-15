NASHVILLE — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released on Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services.

The 164-page report comes as state agency officials say that they’ve been plagued by crippling staffing and placement shortages, sparking outcries from Democratic lawmakers and child safety advocates alarmed at the challenges in the department, including children who have had to sleep in administrative state offices.

