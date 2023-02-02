NASHVILLE — The Tennessee agency that has faced heightened scrutiny for failures in oversight of the state’s most vulnerable children is requesting a quick influx of $26.6 million, aimed at keeping youth from having to sleep in administrative state offices or in transitional housing, among other pressing problems.

Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin unveiled the request to a state House panel on Monday.

