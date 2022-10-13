Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a five-year, $3-million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the safety of children in affected households.

