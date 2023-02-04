NEWS 3 PHOTO

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee hugs his wife, Maria, as he speaks to supporters after he was declared the winner in his bid for reelection on Nov. 8, 2022, in Franklin. In a statement on Thursday, the Republican governor said that the first phase of her treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August, and Maria is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s wife is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma.

In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the initial phase of first lady Maria Lee’s treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August. He thanked the medical team for his wife’s care and said the two of them are grateful for the prayers and support they have received.

