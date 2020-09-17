The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (10) 4-0 150 1
2. Maryville (5) 3-0 143 2
3. Dobyns Bennett (1) 4-0 104 5
4. McMinn County 3-0 101 4
5. Ravenwood 3-1 92 3
6. Brentwood 2-1 88 6
7. Riverdale 3-1 59 7
8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 48 9
9. Farragut 2-1 32 8
10. Science Hill 3-1 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (15) 4-0 152 1
2. Knoxville West 4-0 143 3
3. Powell (1) 4-0 127 4
4. Beech 3-1 97 7
5. Summit 4-1 86 2
6. Rhea County 3-0 75 8
7. Gallatin 3-1 59 5
8. Oak Ridge 2-2 37 6
9. Henry County 2-2 22 9
10. Knoxville Carter 4-1 15 NR
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (14) 3-0 157 1
2. Hardin County (2) 4-0 136 2
3. Tullahoma 4-0 123 3
4. Springfield 4-0 100 6
5. Marshall County 2-1 85 7
6. East Hamilton 3-1 65 5
7. Anderson County 2-2 60 4
8. Lexington 3-1 30 9
9. Creek Wood 4-0 26 NR
10. Sullivan South 3-0 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (13) 3-1 156 1
2. Covington (3) 4-0 138 2
3. Red Bank 4-0 125 3
4. Loudon 4-0 113 4
5. Fairview 3-0 93 5
6. Westview 4-0 78 6
7. Milan 3-1 56 7
8. Giles County 2-2 33 9
9. Kingston 3-0 32 10
10. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 20 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (14) 4-0 151 1
2. Meigs County (1) 4-0 144 2
3. Lewis County 4-0 115 3
4. Watertown 3-1 96 4
5. Marion County 3-0 82 5
6. Bledsoe County 4-0 64 9
7. Trousdale County 2-2 62 6
8. McKenzie 2-1 40 8
9. Summertown 3-1 29 7
10. Tyner Academy 2-1 28 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (13) 4-0 157 1
2. Lake County (1) 3-1 119 2
3. Huntingdon 3-1 110 3
4. Copper Basin 4-0 101 4
5. Moore County (1) 4-0 88 6
6. Fayetteville (1) 3-1 87 5
7. Coalfield 3-0 60 7
8. Cornersville 3-1 52 8
9. Greenfield 3-0 43 9
10. Monterey 2-0 18 T10
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (12) 3-0 146 1
2. University-Jackson (3) 4-0 137 2
3. King's Academy 3-0 129 3
4. DCA 3-0 97 T4
5. Friendship Christian (1) 2-1 83 T4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (14) 3-0 147 2
2. CAK (1) 4-0 119 3
3. Grace Christian (1) 4-0 110 4
4. ECS 2-1 99 1
5. Goodpasture 4-0 87 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (13) 4-0 157 1
2. McCallie 3-1 143 2
3. Baylor (1) 2-0 119 4
4. MBA (1) 1-0 101 5
5. CBHS 3-1 65 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.