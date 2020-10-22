The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (11) 8-0 159 1
2. Maryville (5) 8-0 156 2
3. Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 136 3
4. McMinn County 8-0 115 4
5. Brentwood 6-2 93 6
6. Bradley Central 6-2 65 8
7. Riverdale 6-2 62 5
8. Ravenwood 5-4 42 9
9. Bartlett 5-1 41 10
10. Warren County 8-0 31 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 13.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville West (17) 8-0 170 1
2. Powell 7-1 144 2
3. Beech 5-1 120 4
4. Summit 7-1 111 5
5. Rhea County 8-0 107 6
6. South Doyle 7-1 71 7
7. Knoxville Central 5-2 58 3
8. Henry County 6-2 51 8
9. Tennessee 5-3 30 9
10. David Crockett 6-2 27 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Halls 13.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (17) 8-0 170 1
2. Tullahoma 8-0 153 3
3. Marshall County 8-1 129 4
4. Creek Wood 8-0 106 6
5. Lexington 7-1 85 9
6. Springfield 8-1 84 7
7. Hardin County 7-1 75 2
8. Anderson County 6-2 58 8
9. East Hamilton 6-2 38 5
10. Sullivan South 7-1 12 NR
(tie) Greeneville 5-3 12 10
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 7-1 170 1
2. Milan 7-1 131 3
3. Loudon 8-0 130 4
4. Red Bank 5-0 114 2
5. Pearl-Cohn 4-0 101 6
6. Fairview 6-1 77 7
7. South Gibson 6-2 64 10
8. Covington 6-2 57 5
9. Claiborne County 7-1 45 9
10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kingston 17.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (14) 9-0 162 1
2. Meigs County (2) 8-0 154 2
3. Lewis County 8-0 134 3
4. Watertown 7-1 106 4
5. Bledsoe County 8-0 102 5
6. South Greene (1) 9-0 95 6
7. Trousdale County 7-2 60 8
8. Hampton 6-1 49 7
9. Marion County 5-1 41 9
10. McKenzie 6-2 22 10
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (17) 7-1 170 1
2. Coalfield 6-0 142 3
3. Greenfield 7-0 121 5
4. Copper Basin 8-1 119 4
5. Moore County 7-1 83 6
6. Fayetteville 6-2 67 2
7. Lake County 5-1 61 7
8. Huntingdon 7-2 50 8
9. Cornersville 6-2 46 9
10. Gordonsville 5-3 31 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 18. Cloudland 14.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (16) 8-0 167 1
2. DCA 7-0 141 2
3. Jackson Christian 7-1 98 3
4. University-Jackson 6-2 96 5
5. King's Academy (1) 7-2 82 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 38. Nashville Christian 35.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (15) 6-0 159 1
2. CAK (2) 8-0 152 2
3. Lipscomb Academy 6-2 124 3
4. ECS 5-2 110 4
5. Grace Christian 7-1 94 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (17) 6-0 170 1
2. CBHS 5-1 138 3
3. Father Ryan 5-2 130 5
4. McCallie 5-3 103 2
5. Pope John Paul II 6-2 44 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 33. MUS 33. MBA 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.