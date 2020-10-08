The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (11) 7-0 154 1
2. Maryville (4) 6-0 146 2
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 6-0 125 3
4. McMinn County 6-0 114 4
5. Riverdale 6-1 98 6
6. Brentwood 3-2 69 5
7. Ravenwood 4-3 52 9
8. Bradley Central 5-1 41 10
9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 24 7
9. Farragut 4-2 24 NR
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville West (14) 7-0 158 1
2. Powell (2) 7-0 143 2
3. Knoxville Central 4-1 112 3
4. Beech 4-1 108 4
5. Summit 5-1 90 5
6. Rhea County 6-0 88 6
7. South Doyle 6-1 67 7
8. Henry County 5-2 46 8
9. Carter 5-2 23 9
10. Tennessee 4-2 21 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (15) 6-0 159 1
2. Hardin County (1) 7-0 144 2
3. Tullahoma 7-0 126 3
4. Marshall County 6-1 103 4
5. East Hamilton 5-1 88 5
6. Creek Wood 7-0 85 6
7. Springfield 6-1 63 7
8. Anderson County 5-2 47 8
9. Lexington 6-1 38 9
10. Sullivan South 5-0 25 10
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 6-1 160 1
2. Red Bank 5-0 126 3
3. Milan 6-1 119 5
4. Loudon 7-0 116 4
5. Covington 6-1 103 2
6. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 68 9
7. Fairview 4-1 63 8
8. Kingston 4-1 37 10
9. Claiborne County 5-1 34 7
10. South Gibson 5-2 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westview 17.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (15) 7-0 157 1
2. Meigs County 6-0 142 2
3. Lewis County 7-0 126 3
4. Watertown 6-1 103 4
5. Bledsoe County 6-0 96 5
6. South Greene 6-0 77 7
7. Hampton (1) 5-0 64 8
8. Marion County 3-1 46 6
9. Trousdale County 5-2 43 9
10. McKenzie 4-2 18 10
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (16) 5-0 160 1
2. Copper Basin 7-0 138 2
3. Fayetteville 6-1 113 3
4. Coalfield 5-0 96 4
5. Moore County 5-1 86 T5
6. Greenfield 6-0 84 T5
7. Lake County 3-1 59 7
8. Huntingdon 5-2 55 8
9. Cornersville 5-2 38 9
10. Monterey 5-0 37 10
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (15) 6-0 150 1
2. DCA 6-0 131 2
3. Jackson Christian 7-0 115 4
4. University-Jackson 5-1 111 3
5. King's Academy (1) 6-1 97 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (14) 4-0 149 1
2. CAK (1) 7-0 134 2
3. Grace Christian (1) 7-0 129 3
4. Lipscomb Academy 4-2 104 4
5. ECS 4-2 89 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 12.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (16) 7-0 160 1
2. McCallie 5-1 140 2
3. CBHS 4-1 108 5
4. Baylor 3-1 83 3
5. Pope John Paul II 6-1 64 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 63. Knoxville Catholic 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.