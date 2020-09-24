The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (10) 5-0 153 1
2. Maryville (5) 4-0 148 2
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 4-0 119 3
4. McMinn County 4-0 108 4
5. Brentwood 3-1 101 6
6. Riverdale 4-1 74 7
7. Mt. Juliet 4-0 55 8
8. Ravenwood 3-2 43 5
9. Farragut 3-1 36 9
10. Science Hill 4-1 28 10
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville West (7) 5-0 151 2
2. Powell (6) 5-0 144 3
3. Beech 3-1 114 4
4. Knoxville Central (3) 4-1 110 1
5. Summit 4-1 101 5
6. Rhea County 4-0 88 6
7. Henry County 3-2 48 9
8. Knoxville Carter 4-1 43 10
9. South Doyle 4-1 29 NR
10. Gallatin 3-2 20 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 13.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (15) 4-0 157 1
2. Hardin County (1) 5-0 142 2
3. Tullahoma 5-0 121 3
4. Springfield 5-0 118 4
5. Marshall County 4-1 76 5
6. East Hamilton 4-1 73 6
7. Anderson County 3-2 50 7
8. Creek Wood 5-0 48 9
9. Lexington 4-1 46 8
10. Sullivan South 4-0 34 10
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 4-1 159 1
2. Covington (1) 5-0 140 2
3. Red Bank 4-0 125 3
4. Loudon 5-0 115 4
5. Fairview 3-0 86 5
6. Milan 4-1 77 7
7. Kingston 4-0 63 9
8. Westview 4-1 33 6
9. Claiborne County 4-0 25 NR
10. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 18 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 17. Giles County 13.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (14) 5-0 151 1
2. Meigs County (1) 5-0 144 2
3. Lewis County 5-0 120 3
4. Watertown 4-1 102 4
5. Marion County 3-1 91 5
6. Bledsoe County 4-0 83 6
7. Trousdale County 3-2 51 7
8. McKenzie 3-1 39 8
9. South Greene 5-0 31 NR
10. Hampton (1) 3-0 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 16.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (15) 5-0 159 1
2. Lake County 2-0 124 2
3. Copper Basin 5-0 114 4
4. Huntingdon 4-1 113 3
5. Fayetteville (1) 4-1 93 6
6. Coalfield 4-0 76 7
7. Moore County 4-1 60 5
8. Greenfield 4-0 51 9
9. Cornersville 4-1 50 8
10. Monterey 3-0 30 10
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (14) 4-0 148 1
2. King's Academy 5-0 140 3
3. University-Jackson 4-1 100 2
4. DCA 4-0 98 4
5. Jackson Christian (1) 5-0 92 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 24. Trinity Christian Academy 17.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (14) 4-0 149 1
2. CAK (1) 5-0 137 2
3. Grace Christian 5-0 113 3
4. ECS 3-1 111 4
5. Lipscomb Academy 2-2 32 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 31. Goodpasture 24. St. George's 22.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (15) 5-0 159 1
2. McCallie 4-1 136 2
3. Baylor 3-0 127 3
4. MBA (1) 2-0 101 4
5. CBHS 4-1 95 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 16
