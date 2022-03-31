NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked a professor and two criminal court judges to take the bench on two appellate courts.
The Republican’s office says that Jeffrey Usman will sit on the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, while Tom Greenholtz and Kyle Hixson will serve on the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division.
Usman is an associate professor at Belmont University’s College of Law. Greenholtz is a criminal court judge for the 11th Judicial District. Judge Kyle Hixson is a criminal court judge for the 6th Judicial District.
Usman will succeed Judge Richard H. Dinkins. Greenholtz and Hixson will succeed Judge Norma McGee Ogle and Judge D. Kelly Thomas, Jr.
Each appointment is effective on Sept. 1 and is subject to confirmation by state lawmakers.
