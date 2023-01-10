NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny more than 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability.

The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,” is an exception to state open records laws that have been carved out by the courts. The privilege allows “high government officials” to deny records when they believe the documents are part of their “deliberative decision-making process.”

