NASHVILLE — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position.
A news release from the House Republican Caucus says that leadership elections took place on Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park.
Republican House members also voted to keep Rep. William Lamberth as majority leader and Rep. Jeremy Faison as caucus chairman. They voted to fill several other positions as well.
The speaker role requires the full House’s vote when lawmakers reconvene in January for a months-long legislative session. Republicans maintained legislative supermajorities in both chambers during the November elections.
Sexton, a banking professional from Crossville, was first elected as speaker in August of 2019. The terms typically last two years. Sexton entered the position early due to the resignation of his predecessor, Glen Casada, amidst a scandal.
Senate Republicans last week voted to nominate Sen. Randy McNally for another term as speaker and lieutenant governor.
