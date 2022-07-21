NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners has appointed a new executive director to oversee the agency.
Muriel Malone Nolen was named executive director effective on Monday after working with the agency since 2021, according to a news release.
She previously worked as an assistant district attorney general in Shelby County for 18 years.
Nolen replaces former executive director Beverly Watts, who stepped down in February after news outlets reported that a state investigation found that she created a toxic work environment.
“The board determined that our next leader had to be someone who could implement change in our culture while moving the agency toward efficiencies in processes and sensitivities toward those we serve,” Robin Derryberry, the commission’s chair, said in a statement. “The board also wanted someone who could build a team that will set a strong course for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.