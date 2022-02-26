NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s lead investigative agency is looking into a state prison inmate death that authorities are calling a homicide.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland identified the deceased Riverbend Maximum Security Institution inmate as 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.
Niland says the bureau on Feb. 18 responded to a homicide reported at the prison in Nashville.
Niland says that the investigation is ongoing.
Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter confirmed the TBI is investigating, likewise calling it a homicide.
Riverbend can hold 748 male inmates, 480 of those classified as high-risk. Riverbend also houses all of the state’s male death row inmates.
Prison records show Johnson was serving a 43-year sentence that began in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.