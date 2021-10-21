NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s top legislative leaders on Tuesday announced they have enough support to call a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so.
Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton say the special session — the third one lawmakers will have held this year — is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Lee, a Republican, has repeatedly resisted requests to hold a special session focused solely on COVID-19 even as GOP lawmakers have become steadily disgruntled at local mandates that have been implemented sporadically around the state.
Instead, the governor has pointed to an executive order he signed earlier this year allowing families to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The order has been blocked by federal judges in three counties.
At the same time, Lee did call a special session to sign off on a nearly $900-million economic and incentive package that was created to secure a large Ford Motor Company project in West Tennessee.
That special session, which kicked off on Monday, renewed arguments from Republicans that the General Assembly should address COVID-19-related proposals while gathered at the Capitol.
Lee’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The COVID-19 crisis — and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it — has created new and unique legislative challenges,” McNally said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.”
The COVID-19 special session will take up a wide range of bills, none of which have been made public yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.