JACKSON — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting two deputy U.S. Marshals during a standoff at a duplex in West Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a Tuesday news release announcing the sentence.

