SOMERVILLE — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said on Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car.

Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated Press reporter outside a courthouse in Fayette County, where he was scheduled to appear before a judge on charges filed against him in July. The hearing was rescheduled to Nov. 28.

