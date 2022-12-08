NEWS 3 PHOTO

Brandon Calloway, second from left, speaks with a reporter alongside his family about his violent arrest in July for alleged traffic violations on Oct. 24 in Somerville. Also pictured are Calloway’s father, Ed Calloway, at left, sister Raven Calloway, second from right, and mother, Dinishia Calloway, at right.

 AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File

MEMPHIS — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said last Wednesday.

Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence last Monday related to the July arrest of Brandon Calloway, but the panel “elected to take no action regarding the actions of the officers,” said Mark E. Davidson, the rural county’s top prosecutor.

