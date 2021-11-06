NASHVILLE — Tennessee officials say they have begun installing new body scanners at state correctional facilities to fight against contraband.
The Tennessee Department of Correction says that the new machines will supplement current security procedures when someone enters a facility.
That includes removing outerwear and shoes, going through a metal detector and undergoing a wand or pat search. Items are put through an X-ray machine.
Department officials say that staff, volunteers and visitors should expect the new scanners at all facilities statewide by the end of the year in an effort to identify contraband being smuggled inside or on a person’s body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.