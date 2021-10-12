NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Correction now has a suicide prevention hotline which friends and family of inmates can call if they are concerned about their loved one, the department announced.
Calls will be will be routed to the department’s Central Communication Center, which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Analysts at the center will notify the facility where the inmate is housed so intervention can take place immediately.
People in prison are among the highest risk for suicide, TDOC Director of Behavioral Health Services Dr. Jim Casey said in a news release. Inmates who are experiencing thoughts of suicide can speak with any staff member on duty for immediate assistance, but staff does not always know when an inmate is suicidal. Casey said that the hotline offers another path for helping inmates.
The suicide prevention hotline number is 1-833-421-SAVE.
