NASHVILLE — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs “incorrectly testified” under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing.

The revelation comes on the heels of an independent report that found Tennessee has never fully tested drugs for its executions since rewriting the state’s lethal injection protocol in 2018. The state employee tasked with finding the drugs and the private-sector pharmacist who provides them were singled out in the state’s court filing for incorrectly testifying.

