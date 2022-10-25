CHATTANOOGA — Employees of Chattanooga’s Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School blasted a prayer meeting over the school’s exterior loudspeaker during the night, although district officials said that it was an accident.

An unidentified neighbor who could hear the praying from inside his or her home on Monday night posted a video on the Reddit website that recorded about two minutes of a speaker praying over the intercom, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

