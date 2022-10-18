NASHVILLE — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has taken a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving a bar in June.

In a statement, Hargett said that he offered a best-interest plea in the case on Thursday, which amounts to pleading guilty while maintaining innocence. The Republican said that his attorney believes that he had a “strong case” to argue, but Hargett said that he wanted to “accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.”

