NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that Jonathan Skrmetti has been selected to be the state’s next attorney general.

Skrmetti replaces Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn’t seek another eight-year term. Skrmetti currently serves as Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s top legal counsel and previously worked as the attorney general’s chief deputy from 2018 to late 2021.

