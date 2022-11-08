Tennessee is a ruby-red state, with GOP leaders holding control of statewide offices and supermajorities inside the General Assembly and congressional seats.

This year, Republican Gov. Bill Lee is running for reelection against first-time Democratic opponent Jason Martin. To date, Lee has largely refused to acknowledge that he’s even in a race for a second term and has ignored Martin. That gives him something in common with national Democratic groups, who haven’t really spent in support of Martin.

