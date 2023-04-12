Pleasant Grove Road

A woman lost her life on Saturday afternoon in a car accident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet, near Catalpa Drive.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

A Tennessee woman lost her life on Saturday afternoon in a fatal car crash in Mt. Juliet.

At around 1:30 p.m., 65-year-old Debra Roberts was driving east on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive. As she was negotiating a right-hand curve, her 2004 Saturn Ion went into a counter-clockwise spin. It went into the other lane and struck the left side of 20-year-old Beau Aguilera’s vehicle.

