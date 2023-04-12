A Tennessee woman lost her life on Saturday afternoon in a fatal car crash in Mt. Juliet.
At around 1:30 p.m., 65-year-old Debra Roberts was driving east on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive. As she was negotiating a right-hand curve, her 2004 Saturn Ion went into a counter-clockwise spin. It went into the other lane and struck the left side of 20-year-old Beau Aguilera’s vehicle.
Roberts’ vehicle left the road and rested near a treeline, while Aguilera’s 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 came to rest in a grassy area.
According to a report by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Roberts died in the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. The report stated that Aguilera was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt. No charges have been filed.
The crash was originally reported by the Mt. Juliet Police Department on social media at 1:37 p.m., in a post that stated that the roadway near Catalpa Drive would be closed for an extended time. The Mt. Juliet Police Department then posted an update at 3:16 p.m. that the roadway would likely remain closed until 4 p.m. and that THP was investigating.
On Sunday morning, the roadway was closed again so that THP could “conduct follow-up measurements” from Saturday’s crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.