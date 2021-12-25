Teresa Diane Taylor, 72, of Brush Creek, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021.
Miss Taylor is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mattie Gann, and her brothers, Teddy Gann, Ricci Gann, Robbie Gann, Danny Gann.
She is survived by: her daughters, Kim (Glen) Hulse, Pam (Joe) White, Tonya Jeppeson; son, Boyd Taylor II; boyfriend, Charlie Horton; brothers, Terry (Ann) Gann, Tony Gann (Reba); sisters, Carolyn (Bobby) Sawyer, Donna Gann (Rick), Rosann Salyer (Steve); grandchildren, Nicole (Joseph) Woodard, Randy White (Amber), Tessily (Joshua) Hogancamp, Justin Hulse, Brandon (Shawnee) Rogers, Megan (Garrett) Witt, Jordan Rogers (Spencer); great-grandchildren, Aidan Woodard, Johnny Rogers, Dexter Woodard, Landon Hulse, Jaxon Rogers, Gabriel Rogers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Teresa, originally from Winchester, was a bus driver for the Wilson County School System for 28 years.
She had many hobbies throughout her life, including decorating and remodeling homes as well as helping those less fortunate and in need.
A memorial service for Miss Taylor will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Visitation will also take place at the Partee House on Dec. 26 from 2 p.m. until the service time at 4 p.m.
Teresa’s nephew, Rob Gann, will officiate the services.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
